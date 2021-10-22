Several new hotels are set to open in the coming months, which will bring about a much-needed economic boost, provide jobs and trigger activity in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
This according to Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell who said the hotels can begin welcoming guests from as early as year’s end.
Mitchell was contributing to the 2022 budget debate in the Senate on Wednesday.
He said the Radisson Blu hotel is set to open next year while the Brix and Comfort Inn hotels are on track to open by the end of this year, despite delays in construction.
“Those hotels under construction have been delayed by the construction restrictions owing to the pandemic,” Mitchell noted. “But we are on the cusp of opening as soon as the travel and tourism industry picks up.”
The Brix is 90 per cent complete while the Comfort Inn is 80 per cent complete, Mitchell stated.
Additionally, he said plans for an integrated resort development in Tobago are underway.
The resort encompasses a 200-room Marriott hotel as well as villas, townhouses and condominiums. The Ministry has entered into an agreement with Superior Hotels Ltd for the construction of the $500 million project.
“This 200-room Marriott hotel is what we depend on and will emerge to be our anchor property in Tobago. It will be at least a four-star hotel. Marriott is the largest hotel brand in the world and therefore the hotel and, by extension, Tobago would benefit from extensive marketing reach and extensive guest list in terms of getting tourists and getting persons into Tobago,” he said.
Mitchell said all the new hotels will amount to some 852 high quality rooms being made available, while providing hundreds of jobs for citizens during the construction and operation phases.
The Ministry is also treating with an application for the construction of yet another hotel- the Hampton by Hilton, Mitchell said.
This hotel will be constructed in the Piarco area and construction is set to begin in January, 2022.
Mitchell said the projects present hope for not only the tourism sector but other industries as well.
“We look forward to the opening of these new hotels under construction. We hope that they would add quality room stock to our accommodation sector but also we look forward to spin off activity that will occur in the agriculture sector and in the manufacturing sector as they produce and support the operation of these hotels,” he said.
Mitchell noted that all the hotels are being constructed with private sector funding.
The 2022 budget was passed in the Senate Wednesday.