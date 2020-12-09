A 20-day-old baby boy who was left under a mango tree in Manzanilla 11 years ago is now helping put food on the table at the Bridge of Hope Children’s Home where he resides.
John, 11, is one of 37 children at the home in Sangre Chiquito. He helps in the cultivation of a kitchen garden. The produce is used in the kitchen in the preparation of their meals.
Bridge of Hope is run by founders Subesh Ramjattan, a former Salvation Army hostel resident, and Anil Ramdhin. Most of the children there were abandoned by their mothers at the hospital where they were born or taken from abusive homes or parents who were drug addicts by the Children’s Authority.
“John was our first baby. He calls me Papa and the administrator, Anne-Marie Morrison, mummy,” Ramjattan said.
“John and the elder kids did very well in the garden. He showed a keen interest.”
He said John, who had a lot of developmental issues, is now the most improved child at the home. “These kinds of projects contribute to their development.”
Ramjattan said the children were taught how to dispose of plastic bags during the agricultural project. “I visited Mayaro and took John with me and he went up to a fisherman who threw his plastic oil keg on the ground and said, ‘That is a wrong thing you’re doing’.
“He even told me, ‘Papa we should put up a sign for them’.” Even more interesting was that it was a former resident of the home, Jesse Alban, who brought the 12-week project to the children.
Ramjattan said Alban visited his company, House of Marketing, near the home, to purchase lumber for an agricultural project in Arima. “Jesse is part of a group that goes from community to community giving agricultural courses to the needy to help them produce their own food.
“He met a worker at my company, who was also a graduate of the home, and they connected.
“That’s how the idea for the project at Bridge of Home was born.” Ramjattan said they began the garden on a small plot of land at the back of the home in May and by the end of September the home was reaping produce. “We did some seasonings, patchoi, tomatoes, ochroes, melongene and other crops.
“It was like a gro-box type of project and we did 12 large boxes.” Alban and his wife, Ria King Julian, visited the home weekly to assist the children with the garden.
“We made it part of the kids’ curriculum and they would spend about three hours in the garden a few times a week.
“It was fascinating for them to take a seedling, nurture it, water it and see it grow into a plant that produces food for them. Under adult supervision, they watered the plants three times a week.”
Ramjattan said produce from the garden helped reduce their market bill. “Part of the objective was to enhance food production at the home and get the children to understand the value of eating vegetables.”
They are already planning a second garden and intend to add new crops like kale to it, Ramjattan said.