Three women have been promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police.
Officers Alicia Piggott and Mahalia Bacchus of the Tobago Division and Sharon Motilal of the Special Branch were given their letters of appointments, new badges of rank and canes on Thursday at a ceremony held at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
A post on social media from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob who presided over the ceremony, congratulated the three police officers. He said that as “leaders”, the promotion will undoubtedly add to their “sense of actualization” which should be used to “lift the organization.” He stressed the importance of middle management whose mandate is also to harness and ensure a greater degree of “responsibility and accountability”, particularly among junior ranks, the post stated.
Also in attendance were Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Wendell Williams, Operations, Erla Christopher, and Administration and Support, Joanne Archie, Acting Senior Superintendent of Police, Human Resource Branch, Sherma Maynard-Wilson and President of the TTPS Social Welfare Association, Acting ASP Gideon Dickson.
The TTPS congratulated Inspectors Piggott, Bacchus and Motilal and wished them continued success in leadership and crime-fighting.