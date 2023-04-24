TAKING CARE OF CITIZENS: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, second from left, assists Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez with the unveiling of the Project Phoenix sign to officially launch the project at the Belmont Community Centre. Looking on, from left, are Insp Teewan Jerry, Belmont East councillor Nicole Young, head of TTPS Social Support Services Aisha Corbie and Janelle Sebastien-Reyes, Senior Victim and Witness Support officer, on Wednesday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK