Citizens are being urged to treat mental health seriously and to utilise the conflict resolution options which are being offered at the Belmont Community Centre.
On Wednesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU), along with Belmont councillor Nicole Young, launched Project Phoenix at the Belmont Community Centre along Jerningham Avenue.
Among the dignitaries in attendance were Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, Member of Parliament for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West Stuart Young, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, and Aisha Corbie, head of Social Support Services for the TTPS.
Both Martinez and Young both called on residents of the area, and even citizens throughout the country, to not be quick to anger and to seek out conflict resolution centres like Project Phoenix.
Martinez noted that with this initiative, individuals who have undergone past traumatic experiences and were in need of therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation will be provided with the necessary support and education to help overcome these challenges.
“We understand that mental health is just as important as physical health. The thing about mental health is that its issues are not seen physically. So, you never know what is occurring in the mind of someone at any given time. We want to be able to remove the stigma associated with seeking help. And encourage Belmont residents to take advantage of what is being presented to them. That is why we have to take more care in looking after our citizens. So this is something that T&T needs to understand, because, again, if we look after our vulnerable citizens, then we are looking after our nation, we are looking after ourselves,” Martinez said.
He noted that the project would be one of resilience, and that all stakeholders would need to commit in order to ensure its success.
‘Free counselling and basic training’
“So this project is an initiative which offers free counselling, and basic training to the residents of the Belmont community. But this project is more than just counselling and training programmes; it is the reflection of the values this community is built upon. Belmont has always been a community that supports one another and comes together. And this project is a perfect example that it is a closely knit community. We ought to be our brother’s keeper and we should always take care of one another. That should be the Belmont now. The country, now,” Martinez said.
He also encouraged residents of the area, and the country, as a whole, to work with the TTPS in the fight against crime.
Young also called on citizens to look out for one another and work with the TTPS to reduce crime.
He noted that the recent two-day regional symposium on crime as a public health issue made it clear that the increase in violent crime was not a problem which only plagued this country, but the region as a whole.
“If you listen to the experts from across the region yesterday (Tuesday) you would have heard how important element conflict resolution is, how important counselling is, and that intervention before it turns violent. This is why I applaud initiatives like this,” Young said.
He also praised all those who were giving up their time and expertise to ensure that this venture was a success.
“As individuals, do you know how much pressure, how much stress people face daily? People are underestimating the amount of pressure that others are under right now and the cumulative effects of Covid and how difficult it is walking on the ground in our societies. We all feel it. Don’t ever feel that pressure and stress is only for a certain level of society. It’s how we as individuals deal with it,” Young said.
The Police Commissioner gave a brief statement at the event and said she was hopeful that Project Phoenix would go a long way towards discouraging criminal behaviour among youths.
“As commissioner, I understand the pain and trauma that families face when young men and women run into challenges and have to face my officers and the courts. Believe me, when I say it is not what we want to have to deal with. It gives us no pleasure when we have to exercise our duty and responsibility in addressing crime and we are confronted with young men and women. On a national scale, what we are seeing is...youths between the ages of 15 and 29 among the country’s crime victims, as well as the main offenders of violent crimes,” the Commissioner said.
She said she was hopeful that the project would make strides in keeping young people motivated and away from a life of crime.
“The TTPS is committed to working with stakeholders in our communities that are allowing us to reach people who are most at risk so we can intercept, step in, and help them before they run afoul of the law. What I would like to say is that as we are providing policing services to communities, we will now tailor our services to suit the various and differing needs of each community,” the Police Commissioner said.