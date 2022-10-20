Rumble strips have been painted on the roadway with the use of two new $150,000 machines, at the end of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Gandhi Village Roundabout in Penal.
The area has been the site of several serious and fatal accidents.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said, in the past, plastic drums were placed, creating an impact wall, lighting was improved and the area repainted. The rumble strips were installed yesterday as an additional preventative measure against accidents.
The minister explained that while before the road was cut to create rumble strips, that was a costly exercise. “On average that would cost us about $60-75,000 to do just one area because of the amount of equipment that had to come in. It also had some effect on the road network,” he said.
Sinanan said the new machines were simpler. While, during the news conference one of the paint machines appeared to need some extra controlling and had to be switched off by the workers, Sinanan explained: “It paints the rumble strip on to the road network.
“This is the first morning it is being tested. This is what is used across the world and the cost has been reduced significantly by putting in this.”
He also said the time frame to do the strips was shorter. Sinanan added:
“When you consider $150,000 for the two and we would spend $75,000 just on one jobsite in the past, this move forward is really a way that the ministry would have utilised to reduce the cost of road safety and still be able to do what is required... The idea is to move this around Trinidad, to all the dark spots wherever we have instances where, due to speeding or people dropping asleep on the road network, this will sort of vibrate the vehicle to give you the impression that you are approaching something that could be dangerous.”
He said the area at Gandhi Village, done in 2014, was temporary and the roundabout will be eliminated as the intention is to complete the highway.
“There was signage at the time, 2014-2015, that OAS, who would have been the consultant, felt that this was okay.
Since then, we have done about three or four upgrades and this again is another upgrade.
But no matter what we put in place, there is some level of responsibility for the users of the road network... Preventing accidents is a two-way street, we have to ensure that the infrastructure is up to standard but drivers also have responsibility,” said Sinanan.
Residents have complained about the site and have called for more signage and safety measures.
Back in April Terry Subniak of Chase Villlage died on the spot when his car crashed into concrete barriers and burst into flames.
In August, Vinod Maraj, of Cunupia, was driving his car when it also crashed into the concrete barriers.
The previous day, four men from Trincity were injured when their vehicle crashed into the same barriers.