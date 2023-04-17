A name for Tobago’s newest political party is expected to be voted on and announced today.
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, the interim leader of the new party, said the name will be chosen by the people.
On April 4, a closed-door meeting was held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago where five party names were shortlisted.
Augustine said then that a five-member team, selected by the audience, would return on April 17 for a final vote on the name and symbol for the new party.
Ann Natasha Second, the steering committee’s chair, told the Express via phone that hundreds of people have already registered for the new party.
She said on April 4 at 8 p.m. some 612 people were recorded registered online and hard copy.
She said these people came from all districts over Tobago.
Second said that today a new update will be provided.
Today, Second said the meeting is carded to reconvene at 5 p.m.
She noted that at the previous meeting supporters assembled to receive updates on:
1. Vision and mission statements
2. Core values
3. Goals
4. Constitution development
Second said integral to the democratic process, registered participants submitted their suggestions of names, symbols and their rationale to add to those that have been submitted and discussed.
She said the participants then selected a five-member team to further examine the final list of 11 submissions to return with recommendations for the most appropriate names, symbols and rationales/descriptions.
“On Monday we will receive the report from the five-member team and expect to cast our vote to select the new party’s name, symbol and description—bearing in mind the search done to eliminate those that have already been taken at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) level,” she said.
Second said the democratic principle of one man one vote will be practised through secret ballot.
The registration process, she said, will continue and this involves completing the convention’s registration form.
Second said all Tobagonians are welcome to be part of this unprecedented experience.
She said the response since the announcement of a new party has been “quite good”
“We have registered Trinbagonians living here and abroad using the online and hard-copy forms. Persons are excited, curious and cautious all at once,” she said.
In response to further questions, Second said there will be a shadow representative of the new party in the Roxborough district currently represented by Watson Duke and also in the Darryl Spring/Whim district represented by the People’s National Movement (PNM) Kelvon Morris, who is the THA minority leader.
Augustine and the majority of the THA Executive are all former members of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) founded by Duke.
The PDP beat the PNM at the December 6, 2021 THA polls with a 14-1 victory.
The political euphoria was short-lived as less than a year later the PDP imploded following Duke’s accusations that the THA failed to properly fund a Roxborough cultural group in New York, USA.
By December 2022, Augustine and other THA members declared themselves “Independents” and cut ties with the PDP.
On April 4, Augustine said he had to hold his tongue over the past five months and deliberately avoid the media.
He said, “In trying to hold it all together I wondered what good can come out from all this, learn from my own personal experiences that sometimes out of pain and evil trauma can come the best gifts.”
He said with the building of a new party they will take into account every mistake made and will press forward.
Augustine took jabs at Duke, saying that this the people of Roxborough/Argyle, which Duke represents, will not be forgotten.