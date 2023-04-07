THE property at 137 Long Circular Road, Maraval, known as Trinidad Country Club, has officially been acquired for a new US embassy site, which will cost over US$400 million to construct.
At a signing ceremony at the site, yesterday, US Ambassador Candace Bond said this is an important and exciting project which will benefit the people of Trinidad and Tobago in many ways.
“The US government’s commitment to the construction of a new embassy is a powerful indicator of the long-standing, robust relationship between the people and government of the United States and the people and Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” Bond said.
She noted that the US government will invest more than US$400 million (TT$2.7 billion) to plan, design and build the new US embassy.
“In addition to providing scores of jobs during the new embassy’s construction, the project will showcase state-of-the-art and eco-friendly designs and materials.
“It will also allow the US Embassy to better serve our constituents, improve the experience for visa applicants, and provide new and improved facilities and services for those conducting business with the US government,” Bond explained.
She signed the deed of sale for the 11-acre property, along with Joseph E Fernandes, a representative of Champs Elysees Ltd, the seller of the property, and with Christin Martinelli, realty specialist from the US Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.
Last April, the US Department of State said it was in discussions to relocate the US Embassy in Port of Spain.