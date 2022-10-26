THE United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) put up a mural on the Harris Promenade bandstand in San Fernando yesterday, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence and its 60 years as a member of the United Nations.
The mural showcases iconic figures in Trinidad and Tobago’s history, including two former prime ministers Basdeo Panday and the late Patrick Manning.
It also highlights the country’s first Olympic gold medallist, Hasely Crawford; Miss World 1986 Giselle Laronde-West; and Trinidad and Tobago’s fourth president, Prof George Maxwell Richards, to name a few.
The piece of art is a symbol of how San Fernando has helped Trinidad and Tobago achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Highlighting the importance of the event, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said: “It is only now that our society understands the breadth, scope, and magnitude of possibilities that a successful career in the industry of arts and culture can provide. The successes of Machel Montano and Kees (Dieffenthaller) rest firmly on the shoulders of luminaries such as Black Stalin and Ras Shorty I.
“All art forms hold within them the capacity to provide powerful platforms from which we can encourage our youth into positive behaviours that will enhance their lives and that of the community and our country.
To show them the possibilities that lie in dance, art, and culture. To deviate from the norm, and to be unique and influential on an unprecedented scale. To see the world through different eyes and bring that perspective to change our community for the better,” Regrello added.
Another featured speaker at the unveiling, Head of Protection, UNHCR Trinidad and Tobago Amando Solano, said: “The location we’ve chosen, the gazebo here on Harris Promenade, was deliberate – nestled among the bastions of strong institutions in the southern city and positioned within its bustling heart, as we hope these murals will serve as a reminder to the thousands of San Fernandians and other visitors who pass by of their role in getting Trinidad and Tobago – and the world – to implement the SDGs by 2030.
“As the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, we work closely with the Government and civil society in Trinidad and Tobago to promote the 17 sustainable development goals, including the high global goal of putting SDGs into action by 2030.
“From a humanitarian perspective, it’s important to reflect that achieving these goals would mean a healthier, safer, cleaner, greener, and more equitable world—that ultimately will mean a better life for everyone,” Solano stated.