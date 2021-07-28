As Trinidad and Tobago pushes to attain herd immunity against the novel coronavirus, the Government plans to introduce a new vaccination system.
Speaking during at Wednesday’s Covid-19 press conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that while they will be continuing with their efforts to inform the public and provide all the necessary information, and as they re-evaluate and the vaccination drive evolve, they are going to be evolving the messaging from this weekend and evolve the delivery of vaccines from next week.
“We will be having a different method of delivering vaccines, complementing the mass vaccination sites, complementing the drive-through, complementing the health centres, and complementing the public/private partnerships as we move forward.”
He said the announcement regarding the new approach to the delivery of vaccines will be made on Saturday.
Deyalsingh also noted that the country is on the verge of achieving its first vaccination milestone.
Stating that having set a first vaccination goal of having 188,900 persons fully vaccinated by July 31, 186,690 persons have received both vaccination shots to date, which represents 98.8 per cent of the goal.
“It means in the next couple of days we will meet our first target of 188,900.
“This is not a victory. This is not the end of the line. Rather, this is the first part of the relay where we’re passing the baton now after we’ve achieved our first goal hopefully by the end of today. We will have to set new targets,” Deyalsingh said.
He noted that the ongoing first dose vaccination drive stands at 365,597 persons as at July 27.
“The simple message is that vaccines that all of us have taken in the past as children and even as adults, has always been a part of our life in saving lives. So we continue to bring vaccines in Trinidad and Tobago, which are WHO-approved, which are safe and effective, and we continue to urge people to do their own research from credible, reliable sources, and make the informed choice to get vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool Richards stated that although there has been a steady decline in hospital occupancy, an increase in the rolling average of positive cases has been noted.
In giving a breakdown on the occupancy levels in the parallel healthcare system, she stated that total occupancy at the 16 facilities was at 39 percent, reflective of a trend of under 40 per cent noticed around July 15.
She said another consistent was the 37 per cent ward occupancy throughout Trinidad and Tobago, while occupancy at the Intensive Care Units was at 78 per cent occupancy, with a 32 per cent occupancy at the High Dependency Units.
“Now it’s important to note that we have seen a consistent decline in the occupancy levels which really represents the ability of the parallel healthcare system to respond.
“At present across our 16 facilities, two of our 16 facilities are above the critical threshold level of 75 per cent, with one of nine hospitals above 75 per cent along with one step-down facility out of seven.
She noted that the distribution of severely and critically ill patients compared to those recovering continues to be skewed, with a higher number of critically ill patients.
“This morning there are 398 patients across 16 facilities, with 308 at the hospitals and 98 at step-down facilities.
“I would like to remind members of the public that at present the current positivity rate has increased and as of Week 30, which is this week, the positivity rate is at 33 per cent. Now, this was previously at 25 per cent, so we’re asking members of the population to not be lulled into complacency and a feeling of complacency because you’re seeing a slow and steady decline in the hospital occupancies.
“If we continue along this trend with an increasing rolling average, we will have a projected positive number of cases in the low three hundreds by August 31. In order to curb this trend we are asking all members of the population to please exercise social and personal responsibility,” she said.