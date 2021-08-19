The Ministry of Health thanks the population for its positive response to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, the first day of the Pfizer vaccine roll-out, 3,702 persons aged 12 to 18 years old received their first dose of this World Health Organisation approved vaccine.
As part of its continued roll-out, the Ministry of Health advises that from Friday 20th August 2021, two new vaccination sites, Center Pointe Mall, Chaguanas and the Paddock, Queens Park Savannah will be added to provide increased access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, to improve vaccine access in the Point Fortin area, the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has expanded its vaccination programme to include, on a rotational basis, vaccination services between the National Energy Skills Center (NESC) Campus (La Brea) and the South West Regional Indoor Facility, situated in Point Fortin. The NESC La Brea facility will continue until Tuesday 24th August, 2021. The Point Fortin facility will run from Wednesday 25th August to Tuesday 31st August, 2021. Thereafter, these two sites will be placed on a weekly rotational schedule.
In order to serve its Penal/Debe/Siparia catchment area, the SWRHA will operationalize the Penal PowerGen Site from Friday 20th August, 2021. Also, as resources become available, another site in Debe will be operationalised in the shortest possible time frame. The public will be advised of the relevant details.
The public is also advised that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination began in Tobago today. This delay was due to the cancellation of an inter-island ferry service between Trinidad and Tobago on 17th August, 2021, which would have delivered the relevant supplies to support the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Ministry of Health takes the opportunity to thank the public for their high vaccine acceptance as we work together to vaccinate Trinidad and Tobago.