The Ministry of Health advises that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval for the Bharat BBV152 Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine. Trinidad and Tobago has therefore updated its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine combinations. 

The Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older. The doses should be administered 4 weeks apart. For moderately and severely immunocompromised persons 18 years and older, an additional primary dose (3rd dose) is recommended. 

Members of the public are therefore advised of the updated list of approved COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine combinations for Trinidad and Tobago: 

1. Pfizer-BioNTech - Approved 31st December 2020

2. AstraZeneca - Approved 15th February 2021

3. Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) - Approved 12th March 2021

4. Moderna-NIAID - Approved 30th April 2021

5. Sinopharm BIBP- Approved 7th May 2021

6. Sinovac-CoronaVac - Approved 1st June 2021

7. 1st dose AstraZeneca and 2nd dose Pfizer – BioNTech - Approved 15th June 2021

8. 1st dose AstraZeneca and 2nd dose Moderna-NIAID - Approved 30th July 2021

9. Covaxin BBV152 – Approved 3rd November, 2021

