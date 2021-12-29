National Flour Mills (NFM) this morning increased the price of flour, a decision that is likely to have an almost immediate impact on a wide range of consumer goods from doubles to bake and shark.
The majority State-owned company said it decided to increase the wholesale price of flour by between 15 and 22 per cent.
In a news release this morning, NFM said the suggested increase of the retail price of flour to the consumer would average 19 per cent.
The company said the increase in the price of flour was as a result of higher wheat prices and the escalating cost of freight transport from North American destinations.