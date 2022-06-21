Effective tomorrow (Wednesday) consumers will have to pay more for their flour purchases.
This as National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) announced on Tuesday that there will be 33 per cent increase in the wholesale price of flour, with a suggested increase averaging 28 per cent on the retail price of flour.
The increase is set to take effect from Wednesday (June 22).
According to NFM, while it has been able to secure sufficient wheat stocks to guarantee that Trinidad and Tobago has an adequate supply of flour for the remainder of 2022, the cost of wheat to NFM has increased by a further 49 per cent 2022, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The company said in order to reduce losses in its Flour Division, it had to increase its flour prices.
“This decision follows continued initiatives to reduce operating costs to maintain the price of flour, in the face of increased supply chain challenges and soaring commodity prices. Flour prices were increased in January 2022, NFM’s first increase since 2008. However the emerging crisis in eastern Europe and the decision by India and at least seven of the world’s wheat suppliers to curtail exports, saw a reduction in the quantities available to non-producing nations like Trinidad and Tobago, and resulted in dramatic increases in the price of wheat globally,” NFM said.
NFM’s chief executive officer, Ian Mitchell this is the most turbulent period for wheat supply and food security in recent history.
“Flour is an important ingredient in our diets in Trinidad and Tobago and in response to the challenges that we are facing, we have been able to secure wheat to ensure a reliable supply of flour. However, the next few wheat shipments have been purchased at record high prices due to the crisis in Ukraine coupled with decisions by many exporting nations to halt the export of wheat.
“We continue to explore ways to improve the efficiency of our operations and manage those costs that we can control. While we are acutely aware of the knock-on effect that an increase in the price of flour could have in the market, we must ensure that there is product available on the supermarket shelves. We must also ensure that we can generate enough positive cash flow and operating surplus to pay for these raw materials,” Mitchell said.