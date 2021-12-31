Flour prices are still set to increase come January 3, but the new prices will be lower than initially announced by the National Flour Mills (NFM).
Instead, NFM has agreed to reduce the increase on some of its retail brands.
The new price adjustment comes following talks with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
On Wednesday, the majority State-owned company announced that it would be increasing the wholesale price of flour by between 15 and 22 per cent, prompting fears that this would lead to increase in prices of flour based products like bread, doubles and roti.
The company said then that the decision was due to “staggering increases in raw material and shipping costs”.
However, in a release yesterday, the Ministry said NFM has reviewed the proposed price increase for Hibiscus Flour, the brand it said is widely used in T&T, and has agreed to reduce the increase of all sizes of this item from 19 per cent to ten per cent. NFM has also agreed to limit the increase in the retail price of Ibis Flour, its flagship brand, to 17 per cent down from 19 per cent.
The ministry said this will affect the company’s margins but it has committed to exploring other avenues to see how it can eliminate costs and maintain commercial viability.
The ministry added that the company has given a commitment to reduce flour prices, should the price of wheat fall in the future.
NFM advised: Pursue other initiatives
Some sectors have already warned of an increase in their flour-based products as a result of the price hike. Kiss Baking Company Limited yesterday announced that it will be increasing the retail prices of some of its bread products by an average of nine per cent, to take effect on January 10.
But the ministry said yesterday that the increase in flour prices should not result in a similar increase in flour-based products. The ministry urged businesses to avoid increasing their prices as far as possible.
“While flour is the main ingredient in a range of food items, it is not the only one and it is expected that the increase in the wholesale price of flour should not concomitantly translate into a similar increase in the price of final products,” the ministry stated.
“In this regard, businesses utilising flour as the main ingredient in their products as well as supermarkets are requested to constrain any increase in the mark-up of retail prices as far as possible,” it added.
The ministry further urged NFM to continue pursuing other initiatives to improve operating efficiency and reduce processing costs.
“It is expected that NFM will continue to aggressively pursue grain buying strategies including price options in order to reduce price risks to ensure the most reasonable price of flour which is a staple for most households in Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.
Shareholders’ interest
The ministry yesterday reiterated that the increase in flour prices is due to increased supply chain costs and substantially soaring commodity prices, which have risen due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and adverse weather conditions that affect crop yield.
“NFM has noted that the price of Spring Wheat has moved from as low as US$5 per bushel in 2020, to as high as US$10.91 per bushel this year (more than 100 per cent),” it said.
“The company has indicated that the landed cost of spring wheat in its silos as at November 2021 is 46 per cent higher than the cost as at January 1, 2021, translating to an increase in cost of TT$47.5 million using the cost of its last shipment and TT$64.7 million using today’s prices.
“NFM has also indicated to the MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry) that the cost of enzymes, packaging and spare parts has also significantly increased during 2021. The cost of freight in this instance has also increased by more than 110 per cent during 2021.”
The ministry noted that several measures have been implemented to mitigate the impact of rising food prices, including the removal of VAT and the suspension of the Common External Tariff on basic food items as well as an increased allocation of Foreign Exchange to the EXIMBANK and implementation of a $500 million Agriculture Stimulus Package.
The ministry stressed that despite the Government owning the majority (61 per cent) of NFM’s shares, the other 49 per cent is publicly held and the Government is required to balance the interests of all its shareholders. It noted that the government receives no direct revenue from the importation and sale of flour in T&T.
On Wednesday, NFM chief executive Ian Mitchell said the decision to increase flour prices was not an easy one, and the company had done everything within its control to keep prices down. But he said the company had no choice as it could not sell a product for less than it costs to produce.