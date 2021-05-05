The National Gas Company (NGC) says that Trinidad and Tobago can expect to see a healthy boost in its supply of both crude oil and natural gas as the Block 3(a) Ruby development project begins production ahead of schedule.
The Operator, Australian-based BHP, announced first oil from the development on Tuesday and first gas is expected to occur shortly thereafter, the NGC said in a statement today.
Ruby is located offshore Trinidad and Tobago in the shallow water in Block 3(a) within the Greater Angostura Field.
The development consists of both oil and gas production from the Ruby and Delaware reservoirs via five production wells and one gas injector well tied back into existing operated processing facilities.
On completion of all development activities later this year, the Ruby field is expected to produce up to 16,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 80 million gross standard cubic feet of natural gas per day.
The Ruby development is located in Block 3(a) immediately east of the Greater Angostura Field. Through subsidiary NGC E&P (Netherlands) B.V., The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) is a joint venture (JV) partner in the Ruby Project with operator BHP.
In July 2020, NGC and BHP signed a Gas Sales Contract (“GSC”) for the sale of 100% of the gas produced from the Ruby field to add to NGC’s existing portfolio of natural gas supply.
NGC as a joint venture partner is also entitled to a share of the field’s oil production which will be marketed as part of NGC’s Energy Marketing and Trading portfolio, providing valuable supplemental income to the Company.
For NGC President Mark Loquan, said: “NGC has been working closely and conscientiously with upstream operators, both as a value chain stakeholder and Joint Venture partner in several developments, to advance work programmes and bring more gas into the pipeline. It is extremely heartening to see that work bearing fruit. The announcement of first oil from Ruby signals important progress on an important project. We look forward to more positive news from the field and expect associated gas production to give an appreciable boost to our supply over the coming months. This is welcome news for our downstream sector, for our Company, and for the country as a whole.”
Joint venture
In a statement on Tuesday, BHP President Petroleum, Geraldine Slattery said: “The start-up of Ruby represents continued development of BHP’s oil and gas production facilities in Trinidad and Tobago, re-enforces the quality of the resource and its investment competitiveness. An Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey acquired by BHP and the Block 3(a) partners in 2018, was utilized to illuminate and optimally position the Ruby Project development wells. This marks a significant milestone for our Petroleum business and our future in Trinidad and Tobago.”
BHP Country Manager of Trinidad and Tobago, Michael Stone said: “Achieving first oil safely and ahead of schedule reflects the true tenacity of the Ruby project team together with our industry and Government partners who persevered to deliver this project amid a global pandemic. This important milestone also highlights BHP’s continued commitment to doing business in Trinidad and Tobago as we celebrate 25 years of operations here this year.”
Drilling and completions activities at Ruby are ongoing, with subsequent wells to be placed into production in the second and third quarter of 2021 and project completion expected in the third quarter of 2021.
The Ruby development is a joint venture between BHP (operator; 68.46 per cent interest) and The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (31.54 per cent interest).