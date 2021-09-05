The National Gas Company has issued a statement signed by its board chairman Conrad Enill.
The following is the statement.
The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) notes several articles in the print media concerning decisions made by the Company in relation to Train 1.
NGC further notes the statements made by The Honourable Prime Minister and The Honourable Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, relative to this issue. NGC wishes to underscore the critical and sensitive stage at which the ongoing Atlantic LNG discussions are, and must allow these discussions to be completed.
At the appropriate juncture thereafter, The Honourable Minister will make a statement providing the information surrounding the decisions taken around Atlantic LNG including Train 1.
NGC wishes to assure all its stakeholders that all decisions taken around Atlantic LNG, including Train 1, adhered strictly to its governance process.
Decisions were made after due diligence and analysis of the best information available and with the full engagement, guidance and consultation of The NGC Board.
Against this background the Board is in full support of the President and NGC’s Leadership Team, and the recommendations and decisions made not just in relation to Atlantic LNG and Train 1,but also with respect to several matters and initiatives at a most difficult and uncertain time in the local and global energy landscape.
The Board rejects the unjustified attack on the President and wishes to confirm its unwavering support to the President and the Leadership Team as they continue to take the Company through a most difficult and challenging time in the energy industry.
The President and Leadership Team have been resolute in their efforts and have steadfastly conducted the business of NGC in the best interest of all stakeholders.
The Board will continue to extend its full support to the President and Leadership Team, and assures the public that we as a team will collectively continue to follow the highest standards of governance and integrity, at all times in the best interest of and to optimise value for the citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.