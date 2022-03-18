President’s Medal winner Niall Hosein has his sights set on becoming a medical doctor.
But yesterday, he was at a loss for words to describe his academic achievement.
“I’m overwhelmed. Words actually can’t describe how happy and elated I feel right now. I wouldn’t even describe it as a dream come true because I never expected something like this,” Hosein told the Express.
The Naparima College graduate, who was the top-performing pupil in environmental studies, information and communication technology, mathematics and natural sciences at last year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), said it took lots of late-night studying.
“Lots of revision and past papers, you know, doing the stuff over and over again so you would understand the concepts,” he said.
The support of his family, friends and teachers worked to his benefit, he added.
Adapting to online school
Asked about the challenges of online schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hosein noted it was definitely more difficult since it wasn’t face-to-face.
“But myself and my peers, we all had to adapt and make changes to suit. For example, a lot of the stuff you would have to do it by yourself, but you have the support of the teachers who’ll guide you along the way,” he said.
Proud of Naparima College’s heritage, Hosein chose to give back to the school by taking up temporary appointments as a teacher and lab assistant, portfolios he embraced at the beginning of the year. He currently teaches pupils in Forms One to Three.
Asked if he planned to become a full-time teacher, Hosein replied: “When I was in the lower forms, many times, scholarship winners would come back, take a year and come back and teach ‘Naps’ to give back, and I always wanted to do that. So this is like an opportunity for me to give back to the school. However, this is temporary. I plan to go to medical school,” Hosein said.
Hosein lives in Couva with his parents and younger brother.