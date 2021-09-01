From today, full walk-in services will resume at all service centres of the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT).
In a notice yesterday, NIBTT these will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the Arima Collection Centre will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It noted that the public can also access the following walk-in services, among others:
•Funeral Grants
•Contribution Statements
•Registration Services (Employers & Employees)
•Benefit Letters
•National Insurance Number and NI Cards
Some services were suspended in light of the COVID-19 restrictions that was implemented by Government, to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
NIBTT said all COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect at all locations.
Customers are required to wear a face mask, sanitize and will be temperature tested before entry.