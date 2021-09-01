NIB

From today, full walk-in services will resume at all service centres of the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT).

In a notice yesterday, NIBTT these will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the Arima Collection Centre will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It noted that the public can also access the following walk-in services, among others:

•Funeral Grants

•Contribution Statements

•Registration Services (Employers & Employees)

•Benefit Letters

•National Insurance Number and NI Cards

Some services were suspended in light of the COVID-19 restrictions that was implemented by Government, to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

NIBTT said all COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect at all locations.

Customers are required to wear a face mask, sanitize and will be temperature tested before entry.

