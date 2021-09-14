Trinidad born International superstar Nicki Minaj has sparked a media storm in the United States over Covid-19 vaccination as she claimed that someone in Trinidad became impotent and suffered from swollen testicles after being vaccinated.
While she expressed concerns about vaccines, the rapper said she will eventually get vaccinated to enable her to go on tour and perform in countries.
Her controversial tweets, which were carried on majority of US media, came before the glamorous Met Gala event on Monday.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art requires all visitors age 12 and older to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
This is in accordance to New York's mandate requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities amid the pandemic.
It applied to this year's Met Gala.
Before the event, Minaj revealed on Twitter that she recently contracted Covid-19 and stated that if she gets vaccinated, it won't be for the Met but after research.
"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one" she tweeted.
A few minutes later she tweeted about Trinidad.
"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied." Minaj tweeted.
One fan tweeted in response that he had to get the vaccine for work.
"I had to get the vaccine cause they wouldn't let me look for a job or get a job and to earn some money and know im unsure about getting the second vaccine" he stated.
Minaj replied that she too will have to eventually get vaccinated.
"I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc." she replied.
Minaj's tweets were immediately carried by a number of mainstream media creating a backlash.
The singer returned to Twitter to criticise the Media’s reporting.
The Daily Beast carried a headline "Nicki Minaj Unsure on Vaccine, Says Cousin’s Friend Got Swollen Testicles".
"Pls show me where I said I’m “worried about” anything. Yes. I’m glad you guys get to see how the media REALLY works. I’ll have them contacted along with others" tweeted Minaj.
She posted three news headlines from US media stating that she did not attend the Met Gala because of the vaccine requirement and described them as "lies".
"3 lies in a row from huge news platforms. I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel. But notice how NONE of them mentioned that? Ask yourself why that was" she tweeted.
Minaj went on to disclose that she contracted Covid while prepping for MTV's Video Music Awards (VMA),
which she did not appear at on Sunday night.
“Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? ‘get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w/ THE VACCINE tho so chile.” she tweeted.
Minaj had a baby boy in September 2020.
She then asked her fans, “Which vaccine would you recommend?” and shared a poll listing out Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Minaj has 22.6 million Twitter followers.
Many shared their vaccine experience, some lent support to her concerns while others attempted to school her and urged that she follow the science.
"Nicki, I’d love to talk to you about the COVID vaccine. Impotence is significantly more likely from COVID and there have been no documented cases of impotence associated with the COVID vaccine" tweeted one fan.
"Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele. In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin's friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat" tweeted another referring to the person who allegedly got swollen testicles after the vaccine.