London arbitrators rejected the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) claim that it was entitled to terminate OAS’ contract for construction of the Point Fortin Highway because the company was bankrupt.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said, at a public meeting in Arima on Tuesday night, there were provisions in the contract to protect this country in the event the company went bankrupt.
He cited clause 15.2 specifically, and claimed the former government, three days before the 2015 general election, inserted an addendum to the contract which led to a loss to this country.
This argument was put forward to the tribunal, which rejected it.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Nidco chairman Herbert George said the arbitration process is ongoing and no comments can be made this time, as the deliberations are confidential.
“Nidco cannot make any comment at this stage. The arbitration process is ongoing and we have an obligation of confidentiality. As a party to the proceedings we cannot make any statements regarding the award of any other aspect of the arbitration,” he said in a brief telephone interview with the Express.
Arbitration ruling
The Express obtained a copy of the partial arbitration ruling made on April 16, 2022.
The arbitrators, John Fellas, Adam Constable, QC, and Andrew White, QC, ordered that Nidco pay OAS US$126,365,899 based on the damages and offset determined by the tribunal.
The controversial clause 15.2 was deliberated on by the arbitrators.
Nidco justified the termination of OAS contract, citing several reasons, including abandonment of works. It also stated that in the alternative to its claim to entitlement to terminate the contract pursuant to Clause 15.2(b) of the contract.
“Nidco claims that it was in any event entitled to terminate as a result of OAS’s insolvency pursuant to Clause 15.2(e).
“Thus, it states: ‘If (contrary to the above) Nidco was not entitled to terminate pursuant to clause 15.2(b) of the Contract, it was in any event entitled to terminate as a result of OAS’s insolvency pursuant to clause 15.2(e) and relies on that ground in the alternative,’” stated the ruling.
It noted that 15.2(e) of the contract states:
The Employer shall become entitled to terminate the Contract if the Contractor:
(e) Becomes bankrupt or insolvent, goes into liquidation, has a receiving or administrator order made against him, compounds with his creditors, or carries on business under the receiver, trustee or manager for the benefit of his creditors, or if any act is done or event occurs which (under applicable Laws) has a similar effect to any of these acts or events.
Judicial reorganisation
The ruling noted that “Nidco accepts that it did not rely upon this ground of termination at the time of termination. However, Nidco contends that a party may rely on an alternative ground of termination not relied upon at the time of termination.”
The arbitrators noted that Nidco stated that OAS filing for judicial reorganisation on March 31, 2015, meant it was “bankrupt or similar” as at that date and at the date of termination.
Nidco stated that OAS was “insolvent or similar” both pursuant to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and/or Brazil.
According to the ruling, OAS countered that its judicial reorganisation does not fall within the relevant definitions under Clause 15.2(e).
The tribunal did not accept Nidco’s arguments.
“The Tribunal concludes that Nidco was not, as at the date of its notice of termination, entitled to terminate under Clause 15.2(e),” stated the ruling.
The arbitrators stated further that the tribunal finds that Nidco’s termination of the contract was “invalid” upon both the grounds on which it relies.
OAS argued that the termination of its contract by Nidco was wrongful and that it be awarded damages, in excess of US$254.7 million.
“Moreover, the Tribunal found that Nidco’s termination was indeed ‘wrongful’—a termination that constituted a repudiatory breach of contract and rather than one authorised by the contract. As a result, the termination is properly characterised as a repudiatory breach and not a contractual termination for convenience under Clause 15.5,” stated the ruling.
The ruling noted that Nidco served the Termination Notice on June 21, 2016, stating that Nidco would terminate the contract on July 6, 2021, on the ground that OAS had abandoned the project.
The ruling noted that in a letter dated June 28, 2018, OAS denied it had abandoned the project or demonstrated an intention not to continue performance, essentially on the grounds that all problems with the project were caused by Nidco’s alleged payment defaults.
“The Contract was terminated on July 6, 2016. On the same day, Nidco commenced drawing down the advance payment and performance securities in the total sum of US$139,572,877.62,” stated the ruling.
Nidco has sought that the OAS claim should be dismissed in its entirety, and Nidco’s cross-claim should be granted in the net sum of US$47,366,153.76 plus interest.
Nidco also requested that the tribunal order that OAS pay Nidco’s costs of the arbitration.