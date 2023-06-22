A Nigerian national was detained by Immigration Division officials after appearing in court on three forgery charges.
Chibiko Austin Akedu allegedly submitted forged documents as he applied for a Trinidad and Tobago passport and an identification card.
Akedu, 46 of Fourth Street, Barataria, was charged with possession of a forged document and two charges of uttering a forged document, when he appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The matters were adjourned to July 26.
A detention order was also issued for the accused by the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security.
It is alleged that in October 2022, a man presented two documents to the Immigration Office, Chaguanas, in support of an application for a Trinidad and Tobago passport. The documents were allegedly discovered to be forged.
It is further alleged that in August 2022, the same person presented to the Elections and Boundaries Commission Registration Office, Barataria, a document in support of an application for a Trinidad and Tobago Identification Card. This document was also allegedly found to be forged.
Reports were made to the police and extensive enquiries were conducted between May and June 2023 by officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB), led by acting ASP Bryon Daniel.
The team also included Inspector Mc Millan-Mohammed, Sgt Codrington, Cpl Pitt, and constables Cupid and Garcia. A search warrant was subsequently executed at the home of a male suspect where several documents were found and seized. The suspect was also arrested.
Akedu was charged by Garcia with the three offences on Monday. Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Andy Teewarie and Supt Wayne Abbott, also of ACIB.