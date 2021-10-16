A 38-year old Nigerian national has been denied bail for attempting to smuggle 7.3 kilogrammes of cocaine out of Trinidad and Tobago via the Point Lisas Port.
The street value of the narcotics was more than $10 million.
Donatus Kelechi Nwachukwu appeared before Magistrate Alexander Prince yesterday at the Couva Magistrates’ Court, the Customs and Excise Division said in a statement.
On October 11, during a routine inspection, members of the Customs Canine Unit intercepted a package that was deemed suspicious.
“Upon further inspection, the cocaine was discovered hidden in over 800 cosmetic jars in boxes bound for South Africa. The street value of the narcotics is approximately $10,175,000 dollars,” the statement said.
Upon discovery, Nwachukwu was subsequently arrested and charged under section 154 of the Customs Act, Chapter 78:01 for attempting to export prohibited goods and Section 214 of the Act for attempting to export prohibited goods packed in a manner to deceive an officer of the Customs, it added.