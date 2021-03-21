For the love of Annie - Icacos Village Cedros.jpg

Icacos, Cedros

Twenty-five Venezuelan women, one Nigerian, and a Trinidadian were arrested by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise conducted at Icacos overnight.

The exercise, which was conducted between 3 pm on Saturday and 5 am, on Sunday also included officers of the South Western Division’s Intelligence Unit.

During the exercise, officers paid special attention to the Icacos area where they arrested the Venezuelan women for illegal entry into the ports of Trinidad, and the Nigerian and the Trinidadian for aiding and abetting in suspected human trafficking.

The detained persons were taken to the Santa Flora and Erin Police Stations and the Immigration Department was contacted.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Browne moves to ease tension between Rowley and Sahu

Browne moves to ease tension between Rowley and Sahu

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has made moves towards easing possible diplomatic tension between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu which arose over Rowley’s remarks on the ambassador’s communications to Trinidad on Covid-19 vaccine donations from the Indian sub-continent.

Indian envoy: 495,000 shots donated to Caribbean countries

Indian envoy: 495,000 shots donated to Caribbean countries

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu says India has donated a total of 495,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to ten Caribbean countries, through its Vaccine Maitri programme.

His comments come following Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s denial of knowledge of any such gift from India to the region.