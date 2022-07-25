Thirty-year-old Tristan Brandon Wellington was returning home from work when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle yesterday morning.
Wellington, of Southern Main Road, Three Hands, La Brea, was shot multiple times about the head, face and chest. He died at the scene.
Police said Wellington had worked the night shift at a company in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and was returning home when he was ambushed near Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay, around 7 a.m.
Residents heard the gunshots and contacted the police who found Wellington in the driver’s seat of his Nissan Note vehicle. He was unresponsive.
The area was locked down as officers searched for the suspects but no one was found.
The Express contacted Wellington’s mother, Lystra Wellington, who said she was in church when her daughter called with the news. “I was in church and when I saw my daughter calling I knew something was wrong. She told me what happened,” she said.
The mother said she last saw her son when he left for work on Saturday night. He worked as a rigger, she said.
Wellington was not married and had no children.
His mother said, “I believe in my God. He is a good God. And I will have my justice. My son was a quiet boy and I cannot think of any reason anyone would kill him,” she cried.
—Carolyn Kissoon