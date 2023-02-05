Nikita is missing

nikita

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 21-year-old, Nikita Ariel Loverlace.

Nikita, of Railway Reserve Road, Princes Town, was last seen on Saturday , and was reported missing to the PrincesTown Police Station today. She is of mixed decent, approximately five feet, six inches tall, of medium build, with a fair complexion and long burgundy coloured hair. Nikita was last seen wearing a brown coloured romper with broad straps.

She also has three tattoos; one on her back with a hand with a rosary around it, one on her left inner arm with the word MUSTAPHA and another on her right, upper chest area. She also bears a circular birthmark on her right elbow.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Princes Town Police Station at 655-

2231 or 800-TIPS, contact the Police at 555, 999, 911, or share information via the TTPS App.

