Police arrested nine people after a loaded gun was found at an apartment.
It was during an exercise around 5.20 p.m. at Olera Heights by officers of the Southern Division that a Glock pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition, one extended magazine with two rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine were allegedly found.
Nine people between the ages of 18 to 46, all of San Fernando, who were at the apartment at the time of the search, were arrested.
In the North Central Division, officers conducted an exercise between 5 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. on August 11 in the Arima area and arrested three suspects, all of Wallerfield, Arima for possession of a Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition.
Across in the Central Division, officers of the Gang Unit arrested a Claxton Bay man for possession of a quantity of marijuana during an exercise conducted around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Chaguanas area.
Also on Thursday, officers of the North-Eastern Division discovered two extended pistol magazines and a quantity of marijuana in the Barataria area during an exercise conducted between 5 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.