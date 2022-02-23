Police officers arrested nine people, seized firearms and ammunition and recovered cash and stolen items, following three robberies on Tuesday.
A post on the TTPS social media page stated that around 1:20 pm three men, two of whom had guns, entered a supermarket along the Southern Main Road, Couva, and announced a robbery. They took $1,500 from the cash till and $7,000 from a delivery driver. They also relieved patrons at the supermarket of their cellphones and other personal items before leaving in a waiting vehicle.
While on mobile patrol, officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area-North Unit responded to a robbery in progress. The officers conducted direct active patrols which led them to the Solomon Hochoy Highway where they spotted a vehicle with five occupants headed onto Montrose Main Road, Chaguanas. The vehicle was stopped near the Edinburgh 500 taxi stand. The officers seized one Glock pistol with one magazine containing 15 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition along with several items believed to be proceeds of the robbery in Couva. The five suspects were arrested and the items were taken to the Chaguanas police station pending further enquiries.
Toco employer robbed
Three men were arrested in Toco shortly after they robbed a man of $27,000. According to police reports, a builder was seated in his vehicle at a construction site located at Guayama Village, Cumana, when two men approached him asking about employment. Both men then brandished firearms, threatened the builder and relieved him of $27,000 which represented salaries for his workers. The men then escaped in a Nissan Tiida.
Matura officers responded to a report of a robbery and stopped a silver Nissan Tiida a short distance away. The officers conducted a search of the vehicle in the presence of the three occupants. The search revealed a quantity of cash, a Beretta pistol, a nine millimetre pistol together with a magazine containing nine rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.
Barataria robbery
Around 12:35 p.m., a group of approximately ten men entered a warehouse at Boundary Road, El Socorro, San Juan. The men who were all armed with weapons ranging from firearms to cutlasses, announced a robbery and assaulted several staff members, demanding valuables. They also tied up customers and staff. They robbed the victims of several items including phones, cash and a quantity of jewellery.
Barataria Criminal Investigations Department conducted enquiries which led to the arrest of one suspect. Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force also responded to the report and went to the warehouse where they were confronted by one of the suspects who pointed a firearm at them, the TTPS said. In keeping with the TTPS Use of Force Policy, the officers engaged and one of the men was allegedly injured in the gun exchange. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science’s Complex where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. A Beretta pistol and seven rounds of 40 calibre ammunition were recovered at the scene, police said.