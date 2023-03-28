Nine people were arrested by police on Monday night, including a pensioner.
Winston Weekes, 72, was charged in the Southern Division by constable Ramlochan for possession of cannabis. Also in this division, Sachit Mohan, 22, was charged by constable Lake for possession of camouflage clothing while three other men were arrested for robbery related offences.
Meanwhile, enquiries into a September 24, 2022 report of larceny in Gasparillo, led to Dwayne Traboulay being charged for the offence. He appeared before San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on Monday and pleaded guilty. The matter was adjourned to April 3 when he is expected to be sentenced.
Also on Monday, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) conducted several road block exercises. Constable Nunes of the Port of Spain Task Force, stopped and searched a silver Nissan Teana, driven by a 28-year-old man from Arima. One Beretta nine millimetre pistol fitted with a magazine containing three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition was allegedly found on the man. He was arrested and taken to the Besson Street police station. Nunes is continuing enquiries.
IATF officers also recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen near the Eastern Main Road, Laventille at around 3 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle was found later that day at the basketball court in Picton Village.
Further, an intelligence-led exercise conducted in the West End police district, resulted in a 41-year-old man of La Horquetta being arrested in connection with a 2022 report of larceny. He was taken to the West End police station pending further enquiries.
A 48-year-old security officer from Chaguanas was also arrested by Central Division officers, following enquiries into a report of school breaking and larceny which occurred around 5 a.m. on Monday.