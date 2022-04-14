Nine-month search ends

There was a sense of closure for the Ramnarine family, of Brasso Piedra in Central Trinidad, when the clothing and possessions which matched their missing relative were found with skeletal remains on Tuesday.
The clothing, shoes, pocketbook, cellphone, wallet and a torchlight of missing pensioner Siew Ramnarine were found among skeletal remains in a forested area at Mamoral No. 2.
Ramnarine, 85, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, walked out of his home at Doorbal Road on the morning of July 7 last year and never returned.
His family members had been on a relentless search for him since then, and the Express featured Ramnarine’s missing person case last month in the “Someone Knows Something” feature.
Ramnarine’s nephew, Junior Ramnarine, contacted the Express on Tuesday night with the news of the finding of his uncle’s possessions and the remains.
Junior said the find was a bitter-sweet feeling for the family, who had longed to know for the last nine months what had happened to their beloved relative.
He said the remains and items were found at the bottom of a hill in a forested area at Mamoral No. 2, approximately 240 metres (800 feet) from the home of a friend of his uncle.
“If Uncle Siew had been able to walk two minutes again, he would have reached at a track near the house of a man who knew him very well. We went to that man’s house when Uncle Siew went missing, and he told us that if he found him he would bring him home for us, not knowing it was about 800 feet away from the man’s house. It seems that Uncle Siew fell down the hill and died. Uncle Siew always crossed his legs, and the way the bones were found, the legs were crossed,” said Junior.
“Uncle Siew made a lot of distance to reach Mamoral Village. He used to go to school in Mamoral so maybe that is what he remembered and went on that memory to go into the bushes to where he used to pass to get to the school.
The location where the things were found is about eight minutes’ walk from the road and about three miles (almost five kilometres) away from our home.
He covered that distance through the bushes. He passed through a cocoa estate and ended up in a forested area,” said Junior.
He said that people who went into the forested area to dig for yams made the find.
They notified villagers who contacted the police.
As word spread of the find, someone contacted Junior’s son, who in turn contacted him.
“I described the clothing my uncle wore the morning he left, and they told me to come to identify it because it matched the description of what they found.
The clothing still had the colour in it. We are sure it is Uncle Siew,” said the relative.
“It is bitter-sweet feeling of relief and sadness. We are sad that we did not find him good and alive, but at least we found him and we have closure.
Everyday since he went missing, someone had asked me about Uncle Siew and we always have to tell them the same story that we are still looking. We could finally have closure. We could finally do his final rites so he can rest in peace,” said Junior.
The remains were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
The matter is being handled by the Gran Couva police.