Nine Venezuelan illegal immigrants found on a beach at Palo Seco were fined a total of $90,000 for illegal entry into the country.
They appeared in a virtual hearing before Siparia magistrate Nizam Khan on Thursday.
Around 5.30pm on May 14, officers of the South Western Division Task Force went to Sobo Village, Palo Seco, in the vicinity of the beach front.
They searched an abandoned concrete structure where five men, five women and four children were found.
All of them spoke Spanish, were carrying multiple bags and were without travel documents.
All 14 were detained, medically examined at the Siparia Health Facility, then conveyed to the Cast Guard Base at the Heliport in Chaguaramas.
Charges were laid against nine of them.
The magistrate fined each of them $10,000 with three months to pay, or serve six weeks simple imprisonment.
One of the was also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting.
He was fined an additional $7,000.