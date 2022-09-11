NiQuan Energy has been granted full approval by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) to resume operations.
In response to questions from the Sunday Express last week, NiQuan Energy’s group chief executive officer and director Ainsley Gill confirmed that the company has been cleared by the MEEI.
When asked what it means moving forward, Gill responded: “It means that NiQuan has satisfied MEEI’s criteria to resume operations.”
He said in the coming months “NiQuan will be fully operational and producing clean fuels”.
It’s been 16 months since an explosion took place at NiQuan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant located on Heritage’s compound at Pointe-a-Pierre.
In April, it was given limited approval by the MEEI to reintroduce natural gas to its facility.
During Prime Minister’s Questions Time in Parliament on June 13, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert was asked by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee about the restart of the plant.
Imbert responded: “On April 14, NiQuan was given approval by the MEEI for the reintroduction of natural gas to the facility for the primary purpose of lighting the flare pilot burners and producing medium pressure steam utilising the auxiliary boilers for cleaning lines following the shutdown of the facility post incident on April 7, 2021.
“Approval was also given by the MEEI on June 3 for introduction of fuel gas only for the reformer burners for conducting refractory dry out.
“NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd by letter request dated June 1, 2022 to the MEEI sought approval for entry of Process Gas for Frontend Start Up (Reformer to Suction of Synthesis Gas Compressor) has requested approval to start commissioning activities.
“This request is for one stage of the process, from the Reformer to the Suction of the Synthesis Gas Compressor. This activity includes:
1. Gas pre-treatment (desulphurisation)
2. Steam/Methane Reforming
3. Reformed Gas waste heat recovery
4. The CO2 Compressor and Recycle system.
“On receipt of this approval from the MEEI, the duration of the commissioning is expected to take about one month to compete with approval requested in stages from the MEEI. Approval for commencing entry of process gas has not been granted by the MEEI to date.”
At that time an investigation by the Ministry of Energy into the circumstances surrounding the explosion was incomplete.
However, a preliminary report dated April 14, 2021 and an interim report dated June 1, 2021 were produced.
The Sunday Express understands that a final report was completed following receipt of NiQuan’s questions to the MEEI.
NiQuan, a private company, did not disclose the recommendations given to it by the MEEI as it moves forward with testing its ability to manufacture its products.
The Ministry of Energy had appointed a technical team tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
The six-member team, led by Craig Boodoo, senior petroleum engineer and acting head petroleum operations management division included Yashi Carrington, acting senior chemical engineer; Sean Mahabir, Mechanical Engineer II; Omattee Mathura, Petroleum Inspector III; Neisha Dipnarine, Mechanical Engineer; and Shazil Yarsien, Chemical Engineer.
According to its website yesterday, NiQuan has a plant capacity of over “2,600 barrels a day and it processes natural gas into clean, high performance, low emissions GTL energy products — paraffinic diesel and GTL Naphtha.”
The website said the final phase is complete and the plant is operational.
NiQuan was formally opened on March 9, 2021 and the explosion followed one month later, following which, Niquan had said the plant’s hydrocracker system failed during an attempted start-up.
Meanwhile, while the MEEI’s investigation was still being undertaken, the Fire Services gave NiQuan the all-clear to re-enter the plant several months ago.
The company is about three years late in getting off the ground.
It had originally expected to start production in December 2019.
Since the explosion, the company has faced several setbacks including having to delay a proposed US$175 million bond, which would have re-financed it for the next decade.
In May 2021, in response to a query from Express Business, NiQuan said: “The recent incident at the plant has caused us to revisit the timing of our original funding plan. We have adapted that timing and engaged with our financial stakeholders and we have full confidence in our revised schedule. The details are company confidential.”
Already, it has a US$120 million debt facility which was due in January but was extended to June 30, 2021.
On its balance sheets, as of December 2020, the gas-to-liquids company had US$400,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
Its salaries and benefits costs, according to the document, are expected to average US$511,333 a month for 2021.
In a statement to the Express last December, NiQuan said it set a new target date for the first quarter of 2022.
The company had said it has been working assiduously with its contractors and is well advanced to complete all necessary safety processes items according to Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP) and Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) standards, in preparation for the restart of the GTL Plant.
“Once all safety measures have been implemented and accepted by NiQuan’s Engineer of Record, the plant will be brought back up to full commercial operation producing at a nameplate capacity of 2,400 bpd. The target date for that accomplishment is now set for 1st quarter 2022,” the statement said.
“As NiQuan completes required works and begin to restart the plant, the MEEI will issue provisional approvals on a step-by-step basis—from the Company bringing gas onto site, to lighting the boiler, through the reformer, FT Reactors, all the way to storage of product in the NiQuan tanks with final approval only being provided after the plant is fully up and running.
For example, when NiQuan needed approval for the reintroduction of natural gas to the boiler to carry out steam cleaning of various vessels and piping just after the incident, the Company provided documents and received the appropriate approval,” it had said.
It had noted that products generated and salvaged by the plant prior to the blowout incident of April 7, 2021 had been independently certified by a reputable environment testing laboratory, Bio Research Laboratory (BRL).
“Their finding is that NiQuan’s paraffinic GTL Diesel is 100 per cent biodegradable and non-toxic, and has the same properties as a gas-to-liquid (GTL) synthetic non-aqueous base fluid (NABF) which is used for drilling muds in deep-sea drilling.
This BRL certification puts NiQuan’s GTL products amongst the best in their class, and at a 100 per cent environmentally friendly level,” it had said.
Following the incident, the Caribbean rating agency, CariCRIS, lowered the assigned NiQuan ratings by two notches to CariA- (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional rating scale and ttA- on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale.
When asked how NiQuan fits into the country’s energy profile, The MEEI responded:
“T&T promotes natural gas as the cleanest hydrocarbon, which forms an essential element of the energy transition. NiQuan is a private entity and is not connected to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. The Ministry is the regulator and its interaction with NiQuan is in that role.”
In March 2021, during the Prime Minister’s Question Time, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said NiQuan’s agreement would be with Paria and is expected to earn foreign exchange for the country.
He said then the offtake from the plant would be sold to the international market by Paria while the low sulphur diesel will be available both to the local and international market.