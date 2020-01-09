The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has noted a decrease in the number of vehicles stolen throughout the country for the period January 1st to December 31st 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.
For this period, there was a decrease of 32 per cent for robbery of motor vehicles, as there were 322 such reports recorded in 2019, compared to 471 committed in 2018. Larceny motor vehicle decreased by two per cent, as there were 569 recorded reports in 2019, compared to 575 reports in 2018.
It should be noted that the illegal vehicle industry in Trinidad and Tobago is a multi-million dollar industry.
The total value of vehicles stolen in 2018 amounted to $68,678,226. In 2019, that figure was $64,784,052.
Of the 891 vehicles reported stolen by larceny/robbery in 2019, 531 were Nissan vehicles which represents 60 percent of the total. The vehicles stolen include, B14s, AD Wagons, Tiidas, B13s and Almeras. These were the main vehicles of choice.
The other vehicle types of choice were the Hyundai H100 and Kia K2700 pickups, the Toyota Corolla and the Nissan X-Trail SUV vehicles.
There has been a notable decrease in larceny of the Nissan B13 and B12 motor vehicles and this can be attributed to the fact that these vehicles are no longer being imported.
Robbery Motor Vehicles
There has been a decrease in the robbery of motor vehicles for the period under review. The Northern Division recorded 28 per cent or 89 reports of the total reported cases for this period with the majority of robberies taking place at the victims’ residences.
The Central and Southern Divisions both had the second and third highest number of robberies with 78 and 63 respectively.
The Eastern Division showed a significant decrease in robbery of vehicles with eight reports, compared with 18 reports in2018.
Location of Robberies
With the exception of Northern Division, 70 per cent of motor vehicle robberies occurred on the streets, while 17 per cent occurred at the victims’ residences. For larceny motor vehicles, 324 or 57 per cent occurred on the streets.
Recoveries
For the period under review, 176 vehicles which were stolen either by larceny or robbery were recovered. This figure represents 20 per cent.