Nita scores 100

Nita “Manta” Villafana, of San Juan, has scored 100 as she entered the centenarian club.
On Friday she celebrated the major milestone with family and loved ones.
She tells everyone who asks that the secret to her longevity is being loved and believing in God.
Villafana’s relatives told the Express that she was born on January 27, 1923, “just a mere 100 years ago”.
The second of ten children to Albert and Catalina Villafana, she would end up having a passion for sewing and garment construction.
Villafana ventured into Port of Spain and began working at a fabric store on Frederick Street. During this time, she met her one true love — Neville Anthony Almandoz.
They were married two years after meeting on December 26, 1943.
Relatives revealed she began her new life filled with joy as a mother and made her dream of a big family come through by having ten children.
Villafana’s family tree blossomed into 27 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren over the years filling her family home with love.
Villafana said that her 100 years have been bound by never-ending family, faith and friendship which has kept her pressing on until today.
She told the Express on Friday that the secret to living a long life is to live in gratitude, be contented with what you have; be kind to others all the time, laugh plenty, and believe in God and his plan for your life.
This monumental milestone in her life was celebrated on Friday with 200 of her loved ones.
Villafana’s warmth and compassion continue beyond her immediate family, as relatives told the Express she has touched and loved so many others, who have considered her to be their mother or grandmother