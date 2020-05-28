Political leader of the New National Vision (NNV), Fuad Abu Bakr, has confirmed that he will be facing the Screening Committee of People’s National Movement (PNM) today, as a prospective candidate for the constituency of Port of Spain South.
That seat is currently held by Marlene McDonald who last year lost her ministerial portfolio after being charged with corruption-related offences, for which she is still before the court.
In a short telephone interview Abu Bakr said: “Yes, today I will be screened by the People’s National Movement."
Asked how did the transition from the NNV to the PNM came about, he replied, “It’s not really a transition and it’s not myself only. We are making an earnest effort to make a positive change in Trinidad and Tobago through various goals and aspirations. And we think it best to work with the PNM to ensure those goals and aspirations are achieved."
The NNV was launched in 2010 and contested 12 seats in the general elections that year, where it won some 3,000 votes.
The party also contested the Local Government elections in 2013. And in July last year, during an interview on POWER 102.1FM Radio, in indicating the NNV’s intent to contest the upcoming general elections, Abu Bakr said he believes the country is in need of renewed political vibrancy after having leadership from the United National Congress and the People’s National Movement.