UP to yesterday there have been no arrests for the shooting death of Kervon Hercules, 29 known in entertainment as, “DJ Press Play.”
His relatives were at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park yesterday where his body was examined to determine his cause of death.
Hercules’ Uncle, Julien De Leon said his nephew grew up, “all over Mahaica Village, Point Fortin,” with his parents and extended family.
“He began when he was 15 and he played everything, soca, dance-hall, reggae and slows. He was an all rounder,” he beamed.
De Leon also explained that Hercules would be the DJ that several artiste’s would choose to accompany them on stage including Iwer George, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and Elephant Man (Oneal Bryan).
“He was a very loyal, humble and dependable young man and he was determined to make it in life and was the kind of man that loved to give old talk and make people laugh,” he said.
He added that his nephew was always the peace-maker in the community.
“He never liked quarrel and bacchanal,” he said