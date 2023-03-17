A man was denied bail when he faced the court on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and threats to kill.
All the offences were allegedly committed against his wife.
The 33-year-old of Marabella appeared before magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The matters were adjourned to March 20.
According to police reports, on February 7, a woman had an altercation with the man, during which time he allegedly verbally abused her, hit her several times about her face and body, then allegedly armed himself with a knife and pointed it to the woman’s neck. He also allegedly cut several strands of her dreadlocks with a knife and, during the altercation, the woman allegedly received a laceration to her hand.
The incident was reported to the Gasparillo police station. Constable Sylvan investigated the matter, which resulted in the arrest of a man who was charged with the three offences on Wednesday.
Investigations were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Ramphal and Sergeant Banwarie.