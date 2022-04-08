Rodney Ninsook was denied bail on Wednesday on the charge of wounding with intent.
Ninsook, 45, of Esperanza Village, California, appeared virtually at the Couva Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to reappear on May 4, a post on the police's social media page stated.
Ninsook was arrested after two men were seen having an altercation on a roadway in Esperanza Village, California. The argument escalated and one of the men allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the other man several chops about the body, causing injuries. Ninsook was charged with wounding with intent by constable Corban of the Couva CID.
Across at the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Kevin Charles was charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of marijuana.
He appeared before magistrate Adrian Darmanie. Charles of Edinburgh, Chaguanas, entered not guilty pleas to the charges and was granted $350,000 bail with a surety. He is scheduled to reappear on May 4.