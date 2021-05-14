A Cunupia man was remanded into custody after he appeared in court for stealing a cell phone and cash from his victim.
Mark Hosten, 37, was charged with the offence of robbery with aggravation.
The accused allegedly robbed a man at Southern Main Road, Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas on May 11.
It is alleged that a 44-year-old victimm of Gonzales, Belmont was robbed of $3,000 and a mobile phone valued at $5,500.
Enquiries were conducted by officers of the Chaguanas CID and St Joseph Police leading to the arrest of Hosten.
PC Guelmo laid the charge.
The accused appeared before Senior Magistrate Adrian Darmanie at the Chaguanas First Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
He pleaded not guilty and the case was postponed to June 11.