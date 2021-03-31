A Princes Town man who beat and robbed a woman, then kissed her has been arrested.
Akeem Nelson, 23, a labourer, of Iere Avenue, Iere Village, was charged for robbery with the offences of violence and indecent assault.
The victim, a 28-year-old woman was at her home when around 1 p.m. she heard a knock and opened the front door of her home.
She was confronted by two men, each armed with a knife.
One of the men cuffed and slapped her, then kissed her her about her body.
The other criminal stole a cell phone valued at $1,900.
Both men escaped by running toward a bushy area towards Iere Village, Princes Town.
The victim raised an alarm and officers of the Princes Town CID were contacted.
She was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
Investigations by Sgt Teeluck, PC Rambhajan and other officers led to the arrest of Nelson.
Nelson appeared in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate and pleaded not guilty.
He was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to April 26.