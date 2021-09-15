A Golconda man was denied bail on Monday after appearing before a magistrate charged with sexually assault of his 11-year-old niece.
The accused was remanded into custody by San Fernando Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh pending living arrangements and consideration of bail.
The suspect was charged by WPC Quashie-Gay, of the Southern Division CPU, on September 12.
Three days earlier, a police report made by the victim that the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by him.
The suspect was arrested and charged with one offence of sexual touching of a child.
The case was postponed to September 17.