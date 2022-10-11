Michael Noray was denied bail on Monday on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Noray, 37 of Petit Valley, faced a Port of Spain magistrate. He was arrested on Saturday, during an anti-crime exercise in the Western Division, after allegedly being found with a pistol loaded with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition.
Charges were laid by constable Clement of the Western Division Task Force, a post to the police's social media page stated. The matters were adjourned to October 26.
Meanwhile, officers of the Chaguanas police station conducted an anti-crime exercise in the Charlieville area around 7 p.m. on Monday, during which they searched a lot of land at Warner Village. This resulted in them finding one Taurus revolver and one round of ammunition, the police's post said.
Across in the North-Eastern Division (NED), officers of the Gang Intelligence Unit, based on information received, went to Pelican Extension, Morvant, where they saw a man holding a long object resembling a firearm. The post said that the officers attempted to apprehend the suspect but he ran off.
A search of the area resulted in the discovery of a shotgun and two 12 gauge cartridges. The same party of officers also found 2.6 kilogrammes of marijuana in the Valsayn area.
Also in the NED, Task Force officers went to the Santa Cruz area, where they found a quantity of marijuana, a bullet-proof vest, a camouflage jacket and three walkie-talkies, the police's post said.
Investigations are ongoing into all these matters.