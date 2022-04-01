Two men were denied bail after they were together charged with nine offences related to stolen vehicles.
Richardson Julien, 37, of Princes Town and Andy Rampersad, 35, of Champ Fleurs, were jointly charged with seven offences of larceny motor vehicle and two offences of possession of stolen vehicle. Julien faced two additional charges for motor vehicle larceny.
The two appeared virtually before Chaguanas magistrate Rehana Ali on Thursday after being charged by acting corporal King and constables Baksh, Marshall, Parks, Huggins, Gaskin and Hosein, all of the Central Division.
The matters were adjourned to April 25 to 28 and, during these days, the men will appear virtually before the San Fernando, Chaguanas, Tunapuna and Couva courts.
The accused men were arrested during an anti-crime exercise in the Central and North-Central Divisions between March 25 and 28. The exercise also resulted in the recovery of nine motor vehicles, five of which were allegedly stolen from the Central Division. Investigations are continuing into the larceny of the other four vehicles.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt. Simon, Supts Pierre and Tewarie, ASPs Dipchand and Glodon and conducted by Insp Ablacksingh, acting Sgts Nelson and Cielto and officers of the Central Division Anti-Gang Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department.