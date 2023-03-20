No bail for mom

hema

Hema Manbodh-Singh

The mother who allegedly attempted to poison her 13-year-old child last week, was denied bail when she appeared before a magistrate on Monday.

Truck driver Hema Manbodhsingh was remanded in prison custody until next week Wednesday on three charges, including attempted murder.

The charges were read to Manbodhsingh, 42 of New Grant, as she appeared virtually before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

It was alleged that last week Thursday at New Grant, Princes Town she, being a person responsible for the form one child, exposed him in a manner that was likely to cause injury to his physical and mental health. This charge was laid under the Children’s Act.

Manbodhsingh was also charged that, at the same day and place, she unlawfully and maliciously administered a poisonous substance to the child, thereby endangering his life. A third charge was read to her that she attempted to murder the child.

All three charges were laid indictably by constable Mohess. Manbodhsingh was not called upon to plea.

Defence attorney Subhas Panday applied for bail for his client, telling the court that the mother of four worked as a truck driver transporting materials, and that she had no previous or pending matters before the courts.

Police prosecutor Sgt Narine said that initial checks revealed she had no previous criminal matters. He however told the court that the child was still in hospital in a serious condition and that he lived on the same premises as the accused.

Panday gave information on an alternative living arrangement in the situation, should bail be granted but the magistrate said that the address is to verified by the police. She also asked for an updated medical on the victim before bail is considered.

