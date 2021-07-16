Venezuelan national Yilfrenth Alisson Ramirez Diaz was denied bail and remanded into custody after appearing in court for human trafficking charges.
Diaz, 29, also called "Morfeo: was charged for the following:
•Receiving and transporting for the purpose of sexual exploitation contrary to Section 16 of the Trafficking in Persons Act 12:10
•Transporting for the purpose of exploiting the prostitution of another, contrary to Section 23 of the Trafficking in Persons Act 12:10
•Procuration for prostitution contrary to section 17 of the Sexual Offences Act 11:28.
The charges were laid by Cpl Damien Bynoe of the Counter Trafficking Unit.
A police operation was carried out on July 12 when a vehicle was intercepted and two Venezuelans were arrested.
Further investigations were carried out involving the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), and the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF).
The exercise was coordinated by DCP Mc Donald Jacob and Senior Supt Christopher Paponette and spearheaded by Supt Michael Veronique with legal assistance and advice from legal officer, Zaheer Ali.
After receiving legal advice, Diaz was charged with the three offences.
He was not called upon to plead when he appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Friday.
The matter was adjourned to August 13.