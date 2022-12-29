A Rio Claro woman was denied bail as she faced a magistrate charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Michelle Gonzales, 40 of Dades Reserve Road, Dades Road, Rio Claro, pleaded not guilty to the offences when she appeared virtually before magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey on Wednesday.
She was remanded into custody, pending a tracing of her criminal record. Gonzales will reappear before the court on Friday.
Gonzales was charged by constable Parris of the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on December 28, following the execution of a search warrant for dangerous drugs at her residence.
During the search of the premises, CID detectives allegedly found eight packets of cocaine weighing 154 grammes, TT$10,000 and two electronic scales.
The estimated street value of the narcotics was noted as $71,533.
CID detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for a man who also resided at the house and who managed to escape from law enforcement personnel during the raid.
A search remains underway for the suspect.
In a separate operation held on Thursday in the Eastern Division, Biche police officers executed several raids in the Biche, Charuma and Plum Mitan areas.
During one of the exercises, police officers found a homemade shotgun along O'Brien Trace, Newlands Village, Biche, 20 feet off the northern side of the roadway.