An Agriculture Ministry employee was denied bail and sent to prison by a Couva Magistrate after she appeared in court yesterday, charged with several counts of corruption.
Genelle Asche, 34, a Patrol Woman, employed with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands, was charged with the following offences when she appeared before Magistrate Alexander Prince.
- Charged by WPC Cupid with Corruptly Agreeing to Accept for Herself the Sum of $10,000 and Corruptly Accepting for Herself the Sum of $10,000.
- Charged by WPC Ramdeo with Corruptly Agreeing to Accept for Herself the Sum of $8,000 and Corruptly Accepting for Herself the Sum of $8,000, and - Charged by PC Subran with Corruptly Agreeing to Accept for Herself the Sum of $4,500 and Corruptly Accepting for Herself the Sum of $4,500.
The matter was adjourned to today.
It is alleged the accused corruptly agreed to accept for herself the sums of $4,500, $8,000 and $10,000 and did corruptly accept for herself, the sum of $4,500, $8,000 and $10,000 from unauthorised occupiers of State Lands situated at Basta Hall Village, Couva, during the period June 2021 to March 2022, as a reward for doing an act in relation to her principal affairs namely, granting them permission to occupy and fence the said parcels of State Lands.
Investigations were supervised by Snr. Supt. Andy Teewarie and Supt. Wayne Abbott, led by ASP (Ag.) Bryon Daniel and included W/Insp. Weaver-Ali, W/Insp. Mc Millan-Mohammed, and Sgts. Baldwin and Hosein.
As a result, a search warrant was executed at a house in the Couva district where several documents were found and seized and a female suspect was arrested.