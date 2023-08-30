No breakdown in negotiations between Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) and Trinidad and Tobago Airlines Pilot Association (TTALPA) has been reported to the Ministry of Labour (MOL).
Two weekends ago (Aug 18-20) pilots staged a massive “sick-out” which disrupted the operational of the national air carrier, resulting in CAL suffering a $15 million loss.
And on Monday, the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) issued a statement in which they called on Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie to take immediate steps and intervene in the ongoing dispute surrounding the collective bargaining process between CAL and its pilots.
In its statement, JTUM noted that TTALPA has been seeking the labour minister’s intervention for the 2015-2018 negotiation period from as early as 2021 and as recently as July 13.
JTUM added: “The delay in the minister’s response to these requests raises concerns about its commitment to fair labour practices and its responsibility to ensure timely and equitable resolutions in the interests of all parties involved.”
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour stated that having noted statements circulating in the media in particular referencing the Ministry with respect to the purported breakdown in negotiations between CAL and TTALPA, it places the following on record:
(1) TTALPA by letter dated December 8th 2021, received on December 9th 2021, purported to report to the Ministry, the breakdown in negotiations for a revised collective agreement for the period 2015 to 2018, between itself and CAL.
(2) TTALPA in said correspondence dated December 8, 2021 indicated that its proposals were submitted to CAL by letter dated October 24th 2019.
(3) The Ministry by letter dated December 13th 2021, having observed that the purported report was statute barred, acknowledged receipt of TTALPA’s letter, drawing their attention to Section 51 (3) of Industrial Relations Act, Chapter 88:01; which allows for a request to be made to the Minister for an extension of time to report a matter that was not reported within the statutory limitation period of six (6) months.
(4) The Ministry, by letter of same date, also took the opportunity to inform TTALPA that the Industrial Court in its advice to the Minister of 22nd July 1981, pointed out that the provisions of Section 51 (3) of the Industrial Relations Act Chapter 88:01 apply to any “interest” dispute which may arise, and that the issue giving rise to any such dispute would be the initial submission to the other party to the proposed Agreement, of the particulars of the several matters and things to be negotiated.
(5) By email dated December 13th 2021, TTALPA acknowledged receipt of the Ministry’s letter.
(6) There were numerous exchanges between the Ministry, TTALPA’s Consultant- Zatopek Solutions Inc. and TTALPA regarding the purported report of a breakdown in negotiations.
The Ministry noted that despite all that has transpired, to date, neither CAL nor TTALPA has made a request to the Labour Minister pursuant to section 51 (3) to enable either party to properly report a breakdown in negotiations.
“Therefore, there is no trade dispute before the Ministry of Labour with respect to the breakdown in negotiations for the period 2015 to 2018,” the Ministry said.