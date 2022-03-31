No CoE start date yet

Chairman of the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the February 25 incident that led to the death of four of the five LMCS Ltd divers contracted by Paria Fuel Trading Company, Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison (OJ, CD, QC), will arrive in Trinidad on April 18 to receive his instruments of appointment.
So said Energy Minister Stuart Young, during Thursday’s post-Cabinet press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
Young said he has been receiving numerous inquiries as to why is the Commission taking so long to get started and when the CoE is going to begin.
“I can now report to the country having been in contact with Sir Dennis Morrison as well as Gregory Wilson and also counsel to the commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, that Sir Dennis Morrison confirmed with me this morning that he will be here in Trinidad on April 18,” Young said.
He noted that Morrison will be here for a few days, during which he will be sworn in along with Wilson as commissioners, and then meat with Maharaj and his team, who are already beginning to prepare what needs to be prepared.
He added that the Commission was originally announced as a three-person panel, with the third person being an international investigator, but the two experts he spoke to could not commit the time to come and sit full-time as Commissioners as they were engaged in enquiries all over the globe.
“We then determined that the best thing to do is to provide support to the two named commissioners, Sir Dennis Morrison and Gregory Wilson, and that is where we are.”
He said it is the chairman and his commissioner who will determine how the Commission goes forward.
“It is not the Government’s purview, it is an independent commission of enquiry. Sir Dennis Morrison will lead it along with the support of those who are named, and they will set the timetable. I presume the thing they will do is determine who ought to be the various parties to the Commission. They will then issue the necessary documentation to them.”
Young noted that the Government is in the process of preparing where the Commission will sit and providing and ensuring that there’s support for the commission.
He said a secretary to the Commission will be appointed under Commission of Enquiry Act, something he has spoken to Attorney General Reginald Armour about. “We’re going to get someone either from the Attorney General or Legal Affairs offices, or someone that he recommends.”
He added that with regards to support staff to go along with that, he has also been speaking with the head of the Public Service, the Permanent Secretary out of the Office of the Prime Minister, for them to ensure that Cabinet provides the funding so that the Commission can start up and get going.
Young said he has asked that the commissioners and counsel to the Commission present themselves to the public that week and begin having the conversations with the public as to how they intend to conduct this CoE.
“There’s absolutely no need for there to be any fear or any apprehension, this Commission of Enquiry is going to take place. And let’s hope that when the commissioners are sworn in that week of April 18, they will then tell us, along with the Counsel to the Commission, how they intend to conduct this Commission of Enquiry,” Young said.