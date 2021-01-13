Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has filed a Parliamentary motion of no confidence in National Security Minister Stuart Young describing him as a "clear and present danger to the national security of Trinidad and Tobago,".
Persad-Bissessar stated Young has proven himself to be the most incompetent, ineffective - even bordering on dangerous - National Security Minister to ever hold office.
She stated the motion is propelled by his handling of the exemption process which left thousands of citizens abandoned abroad.
She cautioned that every day he remains in office is a further threat to our safety and security as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
The motion will be defeated in the Parliament as the People's National Movement (PNM) commands the majority with 22 seats to the Opposition's 19.
However, it will open the floor for all 19 Opposition MP's to roast Young in the House of Representatives and outline whatever failures for which they claim he is culpable.
"A full case will be presented in the Parliament outlining every detail and every instance where he has placed the security and reputation of our nation at risk," stated Persad-Bissessar.
The former Prime Minister and UNC leader added that all 19 Opposition members stand firmly in support of this motion given the turmoil and grave danger their constituents and, by extension, all citizens face on a daily basis.
She stated that since Young's appointment as National Security Minister he has been responsible for "one disaster after another,".
Persad-Bissessar noted that these include the chaotic and poorly conceived migrant registration policy, the rapid deterioration of security of our national borders, and the secret award of private security contracts.
She again slammed his handing of the exemption process.
"The confused and muddled manner in which Minister Young continues to preside over the Government's exemption process represents a new low for himself. The necessity of this motion is underscored by the draconian and authoritarian decision to keep our borders closed to citizens, leaving tens of thousands of nationals stranded abroad and making Trinidad and Tobago the only nation in the entire world where nationals require an exemption directly from a Government Minister to return home. This Ministerial authoritarianism is unacceptable and unconstitutional," she stated.
Persad-Bissessar stated that the manner in which the exemption process has been conducted is evidently riddled with discrimination, inequality and unfairness.
"As we have observed over the past few months, many citizens have been inexplicably delayed and given the run-around by the Minister, while close family members of the PNM administration seem to experience no problem with securing exemptions," she stated.
The Opposition Leader further pointed of that under Young, the influx of Venezuelan migrants has been allowed to persist with no immediate attention placed on border management, even as Venezuelan pirates have been advertising their trips to and from Trinidad openly on social media.
"We charge that Stuart Young has sabotaged our nation’s border security by preventing the use of multiple air and naval assets because they were purchased under a UNC-led Government," she fired.
"The lack of proper border security has allowed a growing human- and weapons-trafficking network to flourish with the effects further crippling our nation," she added.
Persad-Bissessar stated that the sake of our national well-being, the Opposition prays that PNM Government members "will see Mr Young for what he truly is – a clear and present danger to the national security of Trinidad and Tobago."