Apostle Lincoln Doughty, leader of the church group that was dispersed from Harris Promenade last weekend, said he had no apology for telling a group of police officers they would get the coronavirus and die.
Doughty said the message came from God. He also believed he and his 21 followers broke no law by being on the Promenade on Sunday.
Speaking to the Express on Monday, Doughty said he was sent on an assignment from God to pray for this nation. He said he had gotten the instructions while praying two weeks ago and told his followers.
The church members who accompanied him, Doughty said, did so of their own free will.
It was while police officers, some with guns, were dispersing them that Doughty said God spoke to him.
“God tell me three times, I hear it, he said deal with them, I hear it three times and I hold back.”
However, Doughty said he had no choice as God then told him: “Son, I’m talking to you, listen to my voice… When I speak it, all I hear the Lord say is, ‘well done, my faithful servant’… That message came straight from God, I have no apologies, no apologies about it.”
Doughty told the officers they “will end up with corona and die”.
He told the Express: “I didn’t put no curse on nobody, I just speak what the Father tell me to speak.”
Doughty added that he will have to be contacted to reverse the words spoken and said that some of the officers had already gone for testing.
Sent messages to the PM
Doughty said he had sent an e-mail to the Tobago House of Assembly and President Paula-Mae Weekes and two to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
He said the Prime Minister and President acknowledged his e-mails but he wanted further details to be able to meet to give them a message from God.
Doughty said he twice visited the Prime Minister’s office but was unsuccessful.
He said after God spoke to him two weeks ago, he sent a second e-mail to the Prime Minister, but got no response.
“The Lord was telling me to go and tell him to shut this country, three days from six to six, and let the country go into a prayer and fast.”
Doughty, who referred to himself as an apostle and deliverance minister, said two weeks ago he got instructions to go out and pray on Sunday. He said when he heard the Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday about the state of emergency, he panicked. He returned to the Lord in prayer and was instructed to do as he was initially told.
Doughty said he and the members of his church went on the Promenade where they prayed while following Covid-19 health protocols of mask-wearing and social distancing.
He told the police officers to arrest him if he had done something wrong.
At the end of the incident, no arrests were made.
“I know they couldn’t arrest me because I know God sent me and God wouldn’t send me to be arrested just so and if I had to be prosecuted for the love of God, so be it because he was prosecuted too... I was willing to go down.”
Asked if he believed he and his group had broken the law, Doughty said: “No, I wouldn’t say so. I went on an assignment from God.”
Doughty, 48, who lives in Princes Town, said he had been involved in other churches over the years but has been heading the El Shaddai Deliverance Ministries for four years. The church is located on Coffee Street, San Fernando, and has between 80 and 100 members.